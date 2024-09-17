Balwant Singh (1941 – 2024), Puchong / Formerly Batu Road, KL

BALWANT SINGH A/L KETHAR SINGH

Village: Vairoke, Moga

1.4.1941 – 17.9.2024

Wife: Narinder Kaur Hans

Children:

Balvinder Sigh Brar (Bobby) / Spouse Jeninder Kaur Gill

Surinder Kaur Brar

Granddaughter: Gabreena Kaur Brar

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00pm, Wednesday, 18th September 2024, MBSJ Crematorium Puchong

Cortège leaves from residence at 12.30pm on 18th September – (Add: No 27, Jalan Bayan, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47100 Selangor)

Bobby 012 – 302 1818

Surin 012 – 282 6357

| Entry: 17 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

