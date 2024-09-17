Setia City Sikhs Yaariyan Di Raat: A celebration of friendship and community spirit

Some 200 residents and guests gathered for a fun-filled night, their first such gathering since 2018

A REAL BLAST: Setia City Sikhs Yaariyan Di Raat in July 2024

The recent fellowship dinner hosted by the Setia City Sikh community was a resounding success, marking a triumphant return after several years. This year’s event, held on July 27, 2024, was a vibrant celebration of the enduring friendships and fellowship that bind the Setia City Sikhs community together.

A Unifying Force: Central to the cohesion of the Sikh community in Setia Alam, is the Setia City Darbar, a cornerstone established in 2013. This institution serves over 60 Sikh families and has been pivotal in fostering a sense of belonging and unity among the Sikh community.

Celebrating Our Unity: The tradition of hosting these dinners began nine years ago, with the inaugural event held in 2015. Over the years, the Setia City Sikhs community has come together to celebrate and connect through a series of successful events – alternating between fun filled family days and amazing fellowship dinners. The last dinner prior to this was held in 2018.

The event was organised by a team led by Amar Singh and Sukhpall Singh. The success of this year’s dinner, attended by 200 guests, reflected on the vibrant and resilient spirit of the Sikh community in Setia Alam, a township located in Shah Alam, Selangor.

