Popular British jatha NJK back in November

NKJ at Bangkok, Thailand in a kirtan parchaar tour in May-June 2024

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Bhai Harinder Singh from the Nirvair Khalsa Jatha (NKJ) is set to visit Malaysia from Nov 7-18, 2024. They will have programmes at Johor (Johor Bahru), Kuala Lumpur (Tatt Khalsa) and Perak (Changkat, Batu Gajah and Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh).

Harinder is passionately about exploring Gurbani in a way that it resonates with the Sanggat, even the young children.

For more information, click here.

RELATED STORY:

They helped us bring the youth back to the gurdwara (Asia Samachar, 24 June 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here