Sardar Lall Singh Gill (Forestry) (1936 – 2024)

SARDAR LALL SINGH GILL (FORESTRY) SON OF NARAIN SINGH GILL
13.6.1936 – 17.9.2024 (88 years)
Wife: Surinder Kaur Gill
Children:
Sarbjeet Kaur Gill
Mandeep Singh Gill
Manpreet Kaur Gill
Grandchildren:
Akshaan Singh Dhillon, Sacheev Singh Dhillon, Dheeren Singh Dhillon, Avisha Kaur Gill, Rohan Singh Gill and Javed Singh Nonneman
LAST RESPECTS & CREMATION
Last Respects
Venue: Gui Yuan Crematorium (Wake Hall #5)
(Add: Jalan 51A/229, 46100, Petaling Jaya, Tel: +603-7877 5518)
Friday, 20 Sept 2024 – 1pm to 10pm
Saturday 21 Sept 2024 – 9am to 12.30pm
Saskaar/Cremation:
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024 – 1.00pm
SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
5.00pm -7.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
For further enqiuries, please contact:
Mandeep 012 329 2947
Sarab 012 239 2024
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 19 Sept 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here