Sardar Lall Singh Gill (Forestry) (1936 – 2024)

SARDAR LALL SINGH GILL (FORESTRY) SON OF NARAIN SINGH GILL

13.6.1936 – 17.9.2024 (88 years)

Wife: Surinder Kaur Gill

Children:

Sarbjeet Kaur Gill

Mandeep Singh Gill

Manpreet Kaur Gill

Grandchildren:

Akshaan Singh Dhillon, Sacheev Singh Dhillon, Dheeren Singh Dhillon, Avisha Kaur Gill, Rohan Singh Gill and Javed Singh Nonneman

LAST RESPECTS & CREMATION

Last Respects

Venue: Gui Yuan Crematorium (Wake Hall #5)

(Add: Jalan 51A/229, 46100, Petaling Jaya, Tel: +603-7877 5518)

Friday, 20 Sept 2024 – 1pm to 10pm

Saturday 21 Sept 2024 – 9am to 12.30pm

Saskaar/Cremation:

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024 – 1.00pm

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

5.00pm -7.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

For further enqiuries, please contact:

Mandeep 012 329 2947

Sarab 012 239 2024

