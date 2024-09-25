Event | Malaysia: Documentary film on Maharaja Duleep Singh

A Chandigarh-based history researcher and documentary filmmaker Amarjeet Singh will be presenting a 35-minutes history documentary film made on Punjab Sikh history of Sarkar-e-Khalsa coverign the period between 1799 and 1893. (If interested to arrange for viewing at your local gurdwara, call Amarjeet at +91-9825878489). For more details, click here or here.

