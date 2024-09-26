Devi @ Jeet Kaur (1944 – 2024), Bentong

DEVI @ JEET KAUR D/O LATE KARAM SINGH

Wife of Late Chatar Singh (Penang)

September 5, 1944 – September 25, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mata Jeet Kaur, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother (Ipoh)

Funeral Details:

Date: 26th September 2024

Time: 2.30pm (Cortege Leaves from Bentong Residence)

3pm: Saskaar at Sikh Cremation Bentong

Contact (Sons in Law):

Jasvinder Singh | 012 – 252 2788

(Manmohan Kaur)

Harjit Singh | 016 – 951 951 7379

(Dalbir Kaur)

Manmohan Singh | 017 – 911 0178

(Balbir Kaur)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 26 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here