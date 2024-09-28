Major (R) Narinjan Singh (Nick) (1957 – 2024), Batu Caves

MAJOR (R) NARINJAN SINGH (NICK) S/O TARA SINGH

Pingat Perkhidmatan Setia (P.P.S.). MBA

April 1957 – September 2024

A loving husband, dedicated father, fun loving grandfather and the best of friend

ORDER OF SERVICE

LAST RESPECTS

Residence: No 3, Jalan BP 6, Bukit Permata, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor D.E.

28th Sept (Saturday): 7 pm – 11 pm

29th Sept (Sunday): 7 am – 10:30 am

FUNERAL DETAILS

Hearse leaves the residence at 10:45 am to Jalan Kuari, Cheras

Cremation: 12 noon

PATH DA BHOG

5th Oct 2024 (Sat)

9.30 am – 11.30 am

Guru Nanak Darbar, Tatt Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara, Jalan Raja Alang, KL

Deeply missed by wife, children, grandchildren, family, relatives and friends.

CONTACT DETAILS

012 666 6154 (Desh)

016 316 9856 (Amelia)

012 694 7374 (Kalvinder)

012 907 3050 (Sri)

| Entry: 28 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

