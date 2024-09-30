Madam Gurcharan Kaur (Biba) (1941 – Formerly Mentakab, Pahang

MADAM GURCHARAN KAUR (BIBA)

12.2.1941 – 28.9.2024

(Mentakab, Pahang) | Village: Buttar, Moga

Parents: Late Athaman Singh Bhullar & Late Basant Kaur

Husband: Late Jagjeet Singh S/O Late Mahindar Singh Sidhu Brar and Late Jangir Kaur Dhillon (Klang) (Village: Harraipur, Bathinda)

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS

6 October 2024 (Sunday)

4 pm to 6 pm (Followed by Ardas & Guru ka Langgar)

Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa

(41, Persiaran Titiwangsa 53000 Kuala Lumpur)

Deeply missed by brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, uncles, aunties, relatives and friends.

Harginder Singh (Shinday) 012 286 0007 & Karamjit Kaur (Julie) 012 207 4981

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 30 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here