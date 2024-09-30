Gurduara Sis Ganj Sahib & Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurduara Sis Ganj Sahib – Photo: Harinder Singh (September 2024)

ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ through the wisdom

ਸੀਸ head

ਗੰਜ treasured space

ਸਾਹਿਬ sovereign

How can we face the ‘Protector of Humanity’ if we bow to the Red Fort’s occupant? Sikhi has always been kind to Delhi, but Delhi has never been kind to the Sikhs. The world witnesses Guru Tegh Bahadar Sahib! – Photo & text by By Harinder Singh

