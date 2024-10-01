Narjit Singh Harbhajan Singh (1952 – 2024) Ex – Malaysian Airlines / Johor Bahru

NARJIT SINGH HARBHAJAN SINGH
(EX – MALAYSIAN AIRLINES)
25.10.1952 – 30.09.2024
(Johor Bahru)
It is with profound sadness we share the passing of our beloved husband/father/brother and grandfather.
Surrounded by his loving family during his final moments, he was a bonhomie man and a social butterfly. His enlightening presence and charisma will always be remembered!
FUNERAL:
2 Oct 2024 (Wednesday)
1.00pm: Cortège leaves the residence (Add: No 31, Jalan USJ 4/1C, Subang Jaya, 47600 Selangor Darul Ehsan)
2.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam
AKHAND PATH
3 Oct 2024 (Thursday) – 5 Oct 2024 (Saturday)
Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya
Deeply missed and always remembered by:
Wife: Surinder Kaur
Children:
Captain Harpal Singh Toor (Air India)
Ammanpal Singh Toor / Sheila (Sydney)
Preet Kamal Kaur Toor / Balram Tikaram Kami
Preetie @ Ranjeeta Kaur
Grandchildren:
Ishleen Kaur Toor
Aanchal Ram Kaur
Sukhveer Singh Toor
Aashna Ram Kaur
Siblings:
Dato Dr Jasbir Singh Toor / Datin Naginder Kaur
Lakhbir Singh Toor / Surinder Kaur
Naseeb Kaur / Lal Singh
Harbans Kaur
Late Rawinder Kaur (Biba) / Hardeal Singh Gill
Deeply missed by family members and friends.
Contact :
Captain Harpal Singh Toor – 012 322 2954
Ammanpal Singh Toor – 017 200 0485
Balram Tikaram Kami – 017 332 1845
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 1 Oct 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here