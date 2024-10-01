Narjit Singh Harbhajan Singh (1952 – 2024) Ex – Malaysian Airlines / Johor Bahru

NARJIT SINGH HARBHAJAN SINGH

(EX – MALAYSIAN AIRLINES)

25.10.1952 – 30.09.2024

(Johor Bahru)

It is with profound sadness we share the passing of our beloved husband/father/brother and grandfather.

Surrounded by his loving family during his final moments, he was a bonhomie man and a social butterfly. His enlightening presence and charisma will always be remembered!

FUNERAL:

2 Oct 2024 (Wednesday)

1.00pm: Cortège leaves the residence (Add: No 31, Jalan USJ 4/1C, Subang Jaya, 47600 Selangor Darul Ehsan)

2.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam

AKHAND PATH

3 Oct 2024 (Thursday) – 5 Oct 2024 (Saturday)

Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya

Deeply missed and always remembered by:

Wife: Surinder Kaur

Children:

Captain Harpal Singh Toor (Air India)

Ammanpal Singh Toor / Sheila (Sydney)

Preet Kamal Kaur Toor / Balram Tikaram Kami

Preetie @ Ranjeeta Kaur

Grandchildren:

Ishleen Kaur Toor

Aanchal Ram Kaur

Sukhveer Singh Toor

Aashna Ram Kaur

Siblings:

Dato Dr Jasbir Singh Toor / Datin Naginder Kaur

Lakhbir Singh Toor / Surinder Kaur

Naseeb Kaur / Lal Singh

Harbans Kaur

Late Rawinder Kaur (Biba) / Hardeal Singh Gill

Deeply missed by family members and friends.

Contact :

Captain Harpal Singh Toor – 012 322 2954

Ammanpal Singh Toor – 017 200 0485

Balram Tikaram Kami – 017 332 1845

Entry: 1 Oct 2024

