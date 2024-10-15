Stunning photos from Maharaja Ranjit Singh exhibition

Ranjit Singh: Sikh, Warrior, King exhibition at the Wallace Collection, London

A team from Sri Guru Singh Sabha Southall visited the Ranjit Singh: Sikh, Warrior, King exhibition at the Wallace Collection, London, recently.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh had conquered the Punjab after decades of chaos caused by Afghan invasions. By the early 19th century, he established the powerful Sikh Empire, ushering in a golden era of trade, arts, and military strength.

Thje exhibition explores the story of this legendary leader through nearly 100 stunning artworks, including rare jewellery, weaponry, and items from his court and family, like those owned by Maharani Jind Kaur.

The exhibition entitled ‘Ranjit Singh: Sikh, Warrior, King’ is running from 10 April to 20 October 2024.

For some stunning photos from the Ranjit Singh: Sikh, Warrior, King exhibition at the Wallace Collection, click here or here.

