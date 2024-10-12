Kota Kinabalu Gurdwara: A century of unity, history and spiritual growth

As Kota Kinabalu gurdwara celebrated its 100-year history, Asia Samachar has invited Sabah Sikhs to share their thoughts on why the centennial was worth celebrating and the significance of the milestone. Gurdwara committee president Ram Singh gets the ball rolling by sharing some thoughts. More to come. To join, you too can share your thoughts. Just send us an email.

Ram Singh (standing, blue t-shirt) and family at the Langgar Hall during the Kota Kinabalu gurdwara centenial celebration celebration on Sept 29, 2024 – Photo: GSKK

By Ram Singh | Malaysia |

For over a century, the Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu has been more than just a place of worship for the Sikh community. It has been our sanctuary, our gathering place, and the heart of our shared heritage. Every Sunday, the Gurdwara serves as a focal point for our community to come together in prayer, engage in sewa, and build connections that strengthen the fabric of our small yet tight-knit Sikh community.

Saturdays are no different in significance. It’s a day when we gather to prepare food for the langgar, clean the kitchen, and engage with one another.

Recently, the Gurdwara faced a significant challenge with termite infestations affecting the Darbar Sahib. This led to its temporary closure and a move to a smaller temporary space Darbar Sahib. Yet, even in the face of such difficulties, the number of community members attending the Gurdwara has only increased. This surge in gatherings underscores just how crucial the Gurdwara is, not only as a place of worship but as a hub for social and cultural engagement.

Now, as we stand on the cusp of celebrating 100 years of the Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu, we reflect on its profound role in fostering peace, prosperity, and unity. Over the decades, the Gurdwara has stood strong, anchoring our shared identity and heritage, from its striking architectural design to the traditions that have blossomed within its walls.

For many of us, the Gurdwara is a second home, a place where memories are built and the Sikh values of equality, humility, and service are brought to life. As we honor the Gurdwara’s centennial milestone, we are not just celebrating its past but also reaffirming its future as a beacon of community, spirituality, and heritage for generations to come.

Kota Kinabalu gurdwara, 1959 – Photo: Pat Clarke, son of Geoff Clarke, first Principal of Sabah College 1957-1963

Kota Kinabalu gurdwara centenial celebration photoshoot of the Sanggat (congregation) on Sept 29, 2024 – Photo: GSKK

The 100-year journey of the Kota Kinabalu Gurdwara Sahib is not only a story of a physical structure standing the test of time; it is the story of a community bound together by shared beliefs, resilience, and pride. As we move forward, may the Gurdwara continue to serve as the cornerstone of our Sikh community, guiding us toward further unity and peace.

(Datuk Ram Singh is the committee president of the Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu. The gurdwara organised a string of event over three-day festival from Sept 26-29, 2024, for its centennial celebration)

