What is Sikh greeting? Sat Sri Akal or the other one?

Sikh greeting: Sat Sri Akal or Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh?

By Dr. B. S. Bains | Opinion |

In the Sikh faith, greetings hold significant spiritual meaning, reflecting the core principles of Sikhism. Sikhs use two primary greetings: “Sat Sri Akal” and “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.” Both serve different purposes and are used in distinct contexts, but each one is deeply rooted in the teachings of Sikhism.

The congregational supplication (Ardas) ends with the rising call of ‘Bole (Jo) So Nihal’, to which the congregation responds with ‘Sat Sri Akal.’

Meaning: Those who condone, accept and praise The Lord to be the Eternal Truth (Sat Sri Akal) will always remain blessed (Nihal).

SAT SRI AKAL

This iconic phrase was coined by Guru Nanak who proclaimed apprenticeship was the only way to the Almighty.

“Sat Sri Akal” translates to “The Eternal is Truth” or “God is the Ultimate Truth.” The phrase is a reminder of the central Sikh belief in one God, who is eternal and all-powerful. This greeting emphasizes the truth and timelessness of the Almighty, an essential element of the Sikh faith.

“Sat Sri Akal” is the most common greeting among Sikhs and is widely used in day-to-day and one-to-one interactions. It is a respectful and friendly way to greet fellow Sikhs, regardless of whether they are religious or not. It is commonly used in casual settings.

This greeting is also used when parting, reflecting the belief that God’s truth and presence remain constant whether in arrival or departure. “Sat Sri Akal” can be seen as a universal Sikh greeting, applicable to various situations where a sense of mutual respect and goodwill is shared.

WAHEGURU JI KA KHALSA, WAHEGURU JI KI FATEH

“Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh” translates to, in Purity (Khalsa – coined during the time of Bhagat Kabir – era of Bhagti movement in India between 14th and 15th century) we shall live… “The Khalsa belongs to God, and victory belongs to God.”

This greeting has a deeper historical and spiritual connotation. It is a declaration of Sikh sovereignty under God, recognizing the divine creation of the Khalsa (adopted officially to name the followers of the Sikh faith from the time of Guru Nanak – Nanak Panthis, Kabir Panthis etc) by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Guru Gobind Singh then unifies in a very unique ceremony called Amrit (Sikh initiation), and called them the Khalsa. A Khalsa would take an oath to commit themselves to living by the high ideals of oneness of creation; to serve and protect mankind from any kind of oppression and help selflessly to their sufferings by providing shelter and food to their fellow human irrespective of their religious background, cast or color. They shall abide by the tenets of Guru Nanak 3 pillars Principle.

The second part of the greeting “Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh” symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and the ultimate triumph of righteousness under God’s will.

This greeting is generally used in more formal and religious contexts, often by initiated Sikhs or during religious ceremonies, at Gurdwaras (Sikh temples), or when meeting members of the Khalsa. It is also traditionally used at the beginning and end of prayers, as well as during the recitation of religious discourses.

During religious gatherings, Sikhs will often greet each other with “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh” to reaffirm their collective identity as part of the Khalsa and to invoke God’s divine will and grace in their lives.

The greeting is also used during Sikh festivals, especially Vaisakhi, which commemorates the creation of the Khalsa, or on other significant Sikh events like the Gurpurabs (Birthdays of Sikh Gurus), which celebrate the birth and death anniversaries of the Sikh Gurus.

In recent times, it has become a one-to-one form of greeting. The fact remains that it is congregational in origin.

CONCLUSION

In essence, both “Sat Sri Akal” and “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh” carry the fundamental beliefs of Sikhism. While “Sat Sri Akal” is a widely used greeting that reflects the eternal truth of God, the latter is a more formal acknowledgment of divine sovereignty and the values of the Khalsa. Both greetings serve as a reminder of the Sikh emphasis on truth, divinity, unity, and the unwavering belief in one God.

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

