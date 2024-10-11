Mata Narinder Kaur (1934 – 2024), Wife of Late Sardar Gurcharan Singh, JPP

MATA NARINDER KAUR D/O MEHAR SINGH

Age: 90

20.6.1934 – 8.10.2024

Wife of Late Sardar Gurcharan Singh JPP

Passed away peacefully on 8 October 2024.

Mata ji was born in Amritsar and married Sdr Gulchand Singh @ Gurcharan Singh of Malayan Railways in 1952.

She completed her Gyani-Bhudimani (Punjab University) programme in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur under the tutelage of Gyani Bhai Inder Singh ji Gill, in the late 1950s.

A devoted wife and mother to five children, Narinder Kaur ji actively participated in the Sikh community in numerous towns across Malaya.

She was passionate about learning and sharing true Sikhi parchaar. She picked up computer skills at a late age and became adept in typing her articles in Gurmukhi. She was a regular contributor to magazines like Gurmat Parkash (Sikh Missionary College, Ludhiana) and local newspaper the Malaya Samachar. She was an ardent promoter of Punjabi maboli and was a regular judge at various Bhasha Melas in Ipoh. She kept abreast with news over social media and quickly learned to take advantage of the latest apps.

Mata ji along with her husband were gracious hosts and would have a constant stream of visitors to their home. They simply loved to share their hospitality with friends and strangers alike. She never let any time slip by. She was always listening to Gurbani while staying nimble with handicraft projects… to the end.

Dearly Missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.

Leaving behind beloved children

Harbinder Singh

Tejinder Kaur

Navtej Singh

Ranbir Singh

Rippi Dhaman Kaur

And their spouses.

Grandchildren and their spouses.

And Great Grandchildren

ANTIM ARDAAS

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Programme:

6.30 pm – 7.00 pm – Rehraas

7.00 pm – 8.15 pm – Kirtan

8.15 pm – 8.30 pm – Sehaj Paath Di Sampooranta

8.30 pm – Antim Ardaas

8.45 pm – Langgar

Contact: 012 268 9755

