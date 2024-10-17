First Mithi Yaad: Mata Jaswant Kaur (1932 – 2023), Ipoh, Perak

FIRST MITHI YAAD

In Loving Memory of

MATA JASWANT KAUR D/O MUNSHA SINGH

Wife of Late Nashatar Singh Ipoh (PC 6323)

7TH NOV 1932 – 1ST NOV 2023

A remarkable figure in our lives. She was a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love.

Sehaj path Da Phog

26th October 2024 at 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Railway, Ipoh, Perak

followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

Contact: Dato’ Jagjit at 016 362 7288

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 17 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here