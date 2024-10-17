Ram Singh PJK, PLP (1938 – 2024), Lim Garden, Ipoh / Retired Chief Clerk JKR Ipoh

RAM SINGH S/O SORAN SINGH PJK PLP

Lim Garden, Ipoh (Retired Chief Clerk JKR Ipoh)

31.10.1938 – 11.10.2024

A Loving Husband, Father, Father In Law, Uncle and Grandfather

Wife: Late Mdm Ranjit Kaur D/O Jaswant Singh Chaurley (Penang)

(Retired Teacher Marion Convent, Ipoh)

Children / Spouse / Grandchildren:

Sukhdev Singh / Late Salvinder Kaur / Gursukhveer Singh and Tajveender Kaur (Sg.Petani)

Jaswant Kaur (Messrs Nesamalar and Associates, Ipoh)

Capt.Baldev Singh / Chjen Aida / Karondev Singh / Melvindev Singh (Bangsar,KL)

Capt. Aizad Khan (Jagay/Jack) / Safinaz Khan / Dr.Tareq Khan / Tamara Khan (Doha, Qatar)

And sister, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and relatives.

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

27th October 2024 (Sunday)

From 10.00am – 12.00pm

Contact:

Jaswant Kaur – 012 505 1045

Capt.Baldev Singh – 012 506 0768

Will be remembered and missed by all. Have led a celebrated life surrounded by loved ones, relatives and friends. May your soul rest in peace and your loving memories gives us comfort and strength.

| Entry: 17 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

