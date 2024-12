Sardar Mohan Singh (1936 – 2026), (Ex JKR / Ex Pj Gurdwara Treasurer)

SARDAR MOHAN SINGH S/O GURDIAL SINGH

(Ex JKR / Ex PJ Gurdwara Treasurer)

Medan Damansara Kuala Lumpur

(22.4.1936 – 7.12.2024)

Today a light has gone out from our lives. A gentle, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Aged 88, he passed away peacefully among loved ones

Wife: Sardarni Swaran Kaur D/o Fauja Singh

Children / Spouses:

Harjinder Singh (Hara) / Perminder Kaur

Jasvinder Kaur / Manpal Singh Calais

Balvinder Kaur / Rupinderjit Singh

Kamaljeet Kaur / Inderpal Singh

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Dr Phevenpreet Kaur / Dr Jaswinderpal Singh

Peven Kaur Calais

Harkireth Singh Calais

Chetenraj Singh

Kirtana Kaur Gill

Sahej Singh Gill

Japna Kaur

Sapna Kaur

FINAL RITES

8 December 2024 (Sunday)

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

(Lot 294, 295, Jln Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur)

10am – 12 noon: Visitation

12 noon: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

14th December 2024 (Saturday),

From 6pm to 8pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Harjinder Singh (+60 10-247 9246)

Rupinderjit Singh (+60 19-232 0514)

Balvinder Kaur (+60 12-287 2548)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 7 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here