Beyond Man Made Borders: Embracing the Spirit of Panjab

I identify as a Panjabi internationalist, a perspective deeply rooted in the land, its people, and its enduring legacy. The term Panjab, derived is from the Persian words “Panj” (five) and “Aab” (water), which literally translates as ‘Land of Five Rivers’. These rivers – Beas, Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej – not only define the physical geography of Panjab but also its cultural and historical lifeblood. For me, being a Panjabi internationalist means transcending the artificial political boundaries imposed on the region and instead embracing the natural geography, shared history, and vibrant culture that have shaped the land and its people for centuries.

Panjab’s geography is central to its identity. The region’s fertile plains, nourished by its rivers, have made it a cradle of agriculture and human civilization for millennia. It is no coincidence that Panjab is often referred to as the breadbasket of South Asia. Beyond its agricultural abundance, the land has also served as a crossroads for trade, migration, and cultural exchange, linking Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East. This position as a geographic and cultural nexus has enriched Panjab but has also exposed it to repeated invasions and conquests, each leaving an indelible mark on its history and culture.

Culturally, Panjab is a mosaic of diversity. It has been home to a wide range of religious and cultural traditions, from ancient Hinduism and Buddhism to the rise of Sikhism and the spread of Islam. Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and others have coexisted in this region, sharing festivals, languages, and traditions that transcend individual faiths. The ethos of sarbat da bhala (well-being of all), a core tenet of Sikh philosophy, encapsulates this spirit of coexistence and collective humanity. Despite the tragic scars of Partition, Panjab’s cultural fabric continues to inspire unity in diversity.

The history of Panjab is one of remarkable resilience and defiance against oppression. From the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed equality and justice, to the establishment of the Sikh Empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Panjab has long been a land of resistance. During British colonial rule, Panjabis were at the forefront of the Indian independence movement, contributing leaders and martyrs who fought against imperial subjugation. In recent times, the farmer protests and ongoing struggles against majoritarian nationalism and Hindutva politics continue this legacy of defiance, reflecting a refusal to bow to injustice. This spirit of resistance, rooted in dignity and self-respect, is a source of immense pride and inspiration for me and countless Panjabis around the world.

However, Panjab’s unity has been repeatedly undermined by political and nationalistic forces. The Partition of 1947 was a devastating rupture that divided Panjab into two nations, India, Pakistan – and later, Bangladesh – leaving millions displaced, traumatized, and severed from their ancestral homes. This dismemberment was not merely a physical division but a profound cultural and emotional fracture. To this day, the artificial border cuts through families, communities, and shared histories. Within India, the Panjab has faced further division, with the creation of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in 1966, reflecting the central government’s inability or unwillingness to fully acknowledge Panjab’s linguistic and cultural uniqueness.

Despite these divisions, the essence of Panjab endures. Its language, Panjabi, continues to be a powerful unifier. Rooted in the Gurmukhi script on the Indian side and Shahmukhi script in Pakistan, Panjabi remains a repository of the region’s collective memory, literature, and folklore. It carries within it the wisdom of Sufi poets like Baba Farid, Bulleh Shah, and Waris Shah, whose verses transcend religion and resonate with universal truths.

For me, the idea of Panjab transcends the shifting boundaries and political machinations that seek to fragment it. Panjab is not just a place but a living, breathing ethos—a celebration of diversity, resilience, and interconnectedness. While the rivers that gave Panjab its name may flow through divided lands today, they continue to nourish a shared identity. As new generations of Panjabis emerge, they inherit this legacy of coexistence, defiance, and creativity, ensuring that the spirit of Panjab remains vibrant and replenished. My pride in my Panjabi heritage is not merely nostalgic; it is a call to celebrate and preserve the unique beauty and strength of this land and its people.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

