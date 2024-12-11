By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |
Some 44 kilograms of gold is allegedly missing from the toshakhana of Takht Hazur Sahib, one of the five key takhts in the Sikh world.
That is not all. Gold ornaments, artefacts and antique pieces donated by the Sikh Sangat weighing 48 kilograms has been melted, allegedly without due process and authorisation. Some of the items, carrying historicval value if preserved, are now gone forever.
The reported embezzlement running into millions of rupees thoroughly exposes the Hazur Saheb Takht Prabandhak Committee and the matter has reached the Bombay High Court, reports World Sikh News (WSN).
Two Sikhs, Ranjeet Singh Gill and Rajendra Singh Pujari, petitioned the Bombay High Court (Aurangabad Bench) on the happenings at Sikh institution also known as Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib located Nanded in the state of Maharashtra, India.
The petition in the Mumbai High Court highlights how a vast quantity of gold and silver ornaments donated by Sikhs over decades was melted into gold biscuits without proper permissions or oversight, allegedly orchestrated by Gurudwara Board member Ravinder Singh Bungai, with the dubious assistance of jeweller Santosh Ramkishan Verma of Sarang Jewellers, according to WSN.
Advocate Wasif Shaikh told WSN: “The matter is now listed for 18 December after the court admonished the State for not filing the inquiry report in time. The court order says that this is the last opportunity provided to the state otherwise the Secretary will have to appear in person.”
The toshakhana was originally a Mughal place where princes store “gifts and emblems of honor that they received for their posterity … an archive of objects whose origin and receipt embodied his status and honor” The term is of Persian origin that literally translates as “treasure house”.
This is not the first such incident in India. The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has recently restrained till further orders the Tulja Bhavani Temple Trust at Tuljapur in Dharashiv district from carrying out further activities in view of Government Resolution (GR) of October 3 that permitted melting of nearly 204.5 kg of gold and 386 kg of silver ornaments offered by devotees between January 1, 2009 and June 10 this year, reported The Indian Express.
In the Takht Hazur incident, WSN reported that citing exhaustive documentation over the years, the petition has demanded that the inquiry report be made available to the court and that the accused Ravinder Singh Bungai be restrained from contesting any election to the Gurdwara Board till the inquiry is completed.
It noted that gold ornaments and other items from 1970 to 2020 were melted into bricks.
“For decades, the Sangat has entrusted the Gurudwara with heartfelt offerings of gold, silver, and precious stones, hoping to see their donations preserved as a testament to faith and service. There are historical artefacts from the times of Maharani Jindan and diamond-studded Chaur Saheb too.
“However, between October 2020 and May 2022, Ravinder Singh Bungai, an elected member of the Gurdwara Board, who officiated as secretary, with blatant disregard for the sentiments and rights of the Sikh community, took it upon himself to melt priceless ornaments into gold biscuits. This unilateral decision, cloaked in claims of removing impurities, defies the very ethos of Sikh governance, which prioritizes collective decision-making through the involvement of the Sangat.
“Shockingly, subsequent investigations revealed that even these biscuits were not of pure gold, raising suspicions of misappropriation and fraud,” added the report.
For the full report, go here.
