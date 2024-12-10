Sikh lawyer Harmeet Dhillon gets a role in Trump administration

Harmeet Kaur Dhillon

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated attorney Harmeet Kaur Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Harmeet, who has appeared a few times saying the Sikh prayer at past Republican national conventions, runs a lawe practice called Dhillon Law Group Inc.

Describing her as ‘one of the top’ election lawyers, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account: “Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protext our cherished Civil Liberties, inlcuding taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers.”

“Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community,” he added.

Harmeet is the former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, and a National Committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for California.

Born in Chandigarh, India, she emigrated with her parents to England and then to the Bronx, N.Y. Her father, an orthopedic surgeon, soon moved the family to rural Smithfield in central North Carolina.

Her husband, Sarvjit Singh Randhawa, passed away earlier this year after struggles with Parkinson’s Disease and cancer.

