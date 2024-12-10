Mithi Yaad: Sardarni Pretam Kaur Gurcharan Singh

Ten long years have passed, but your memory lives on in our hearts, guiding us with the warmth and light of Waheguru’s eternal grace.

10th BARSI PRAYERS

In Loving Memory Of

PRETAM KAUR D/O LATE GURCHARAN SINGH

Devoted Wife & Mother

Deeply missed and always remembered by:

Husband: LATE AVATAR SINGH S/O LATE DARSHAN SINGH, SHAH ALAM

Children / Spouses:

Dr. Harjinder Singh (IPOH) / Dr. Paream Kaur (IPOH)

Late Nareender Kaur (UK) / Dr. Paul Dolman (UK)

Raveender Singh (S’PORE) / Sangeeta Palta (S’PORE)

Grandchildren: Ashvinder, Ashlynder, Armaan Dev, Mahaan & Pavan Dev

And brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins & a host of relatives and friends.

Prayers to be held at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam on the 14th of December 2024 from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Kindly Treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

Contact: Dr. Harjinder Singh (016 8312379) & Raveender Singh (+65 91887293)

| Entry: 11 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

