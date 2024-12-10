First Mithi Yaad: Madam Jaswant Kaur Kehar Singh (Retired Teacher)

1st Barsi (MITHI YAAD)

Late Madam Jaswant Kaur d/o Late Mr. Kehar Singh

(Retired Teacher)

Wife of Mr. Sukhdev Bakan Singh of Seremban

Woh muskurata chehra aaj ruth gaya.

Sabki dilon mein apni yaadein ched gaya…

“A year has passed, yet your love still gleams, in every memory, in every dream.”

Dearly missed by beloved:

Children / Spouse:

Kirandeep Kaur

Baldeep Singh & Inderjit Kaur

Randeep Singh & Harpreet Kaur

Grandchildren:

Chirenjiv Singh Nijar

Jasleen Kaur Nijar

Ishaanveer Singh Nijar

and a host of relatives & friends.

JODHMELA

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Sunday, 15th December 2024

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Our family kindly invites you to join us for the prayers and to honour the memory of late Madam Jaswant Kaur for all she was.

For further details, please contact:

Baldeep 012 – 219 8162 | Randcep 012 – 305 3725

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 10 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here