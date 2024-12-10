Battling sexual abuse

Only a few fight against sexual violence while the rest watch. That seems to the case as Punjabi female students were sexually abused in Canada, and elsewhere

ਸੁਣੋ (Listen): The Struggles of Female South Asian Students

By Balraj Singh Kahlon | Opinion |

In Canada, the numerous issues concerning Indian students have received ample coverage over the years. The most disquieting is the widespread sexual abuse of female students predominately from Punjab. After seeing no progress on the issue, advocates highlighted the problem by creating a documentary which provides firsthand accounts from survivors.

However, the film Listen is not only about the abuse faced by Indian students but another example of the widespread sexual exploitation of Punjabi girls and women.

In Punjab, a study led by Dr. Gian Singh highlighted the sexual exploitation of Punjab’s Dalit women farm labourers. Over 1,000 women were surveyed and only 25% reported not experiencing any sexual harassment. The remaining acknowledged experiencing sexual harassment or refused to answer.

Another study on child abuse found a relatively high prevalence of sexual abuse among Punjab’s vulnerable daughters who are impoverished, uneducated, or experiencing health problems or disabilities. The respected pediatrician Dr. Harshinder Kaur has also been raising the alarm about sexual violence and child sexual abuse for years. The doctor continues to sound the alarm about sexual violence in Punjab while we watch.

In the Gulf, poorly educated and economically disadvantaged Punjabi women are subject to labour and sex trafficking. These women are being targeted and brought under the Kafala system which gives local sponsors complete control over their employment and immigration status. These sponsors are essentially purchasing Punjab’s daughters while we watch.

In Italy, Punjabi migrant women farm labourers are being sexually exploited under the ‘Caporalato” system. Under this system, Capos (gang-masters) manage labourers on Italian farms. These Capos demand sexual favours from poor Punjabi women in exchange for work contracts and fair wages. These gangs are basically enslaving Punjabi women while we watch.

In the UK, a survey of over 600 Sikh Punjabi women found over 60% experienced domestic abuse and over 30% experienced child sexual abuse. Almost half of those who experienced sexual abuse did not tell anyone. Sikh Women’s Aid continues to survey women to call attention to sexual violence within the community while we watch.

In Canada, the film Because We Are Girls shed light on the problem of child sexual abuse. The non-profit Kaur Movement reported receiving thousands of emails from sexual abuse victims. While the Kaur Movement continues to hear from sexual abuse victims we just watch.

Sadly, not even gurdwaras can be considered safe. A Maryland Gurdwara continued to employ a granthi who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. The girl’s parents shared their regret pleading parents to be aware, trust your children, and eradicate the disease of sexual abuse. Yet the Kaur Movement reported receiving over 100 cases involving gurdwaras. The Sikh Women’s Aid survey report specified cases of UK gurdwara management committees allowing sexual abuse to perpetuate in gurdwaras. An uncomfortable truth is our apathy (or fear) has allowed sexual predators to use the Sikh faith as cover when preying on girls. Even more, the UK academic Gurnam Singh, stressed that if sexual abuse within Sikh institutions is not addressed, then many Sikhs will distance themselves from the Gurdwara and Sikhi.

Further, the wrestlers protesting against sexual harassment within the Wrestling Federation of India reveal that many leaders only virtue signal. For example, the farm union leaders stood in solidarity with protesting wrestlers, but they are silent on the sexual abuse of Dalit women farm labourers. The Akal Takht also offered support to protesting wrestlers but themselves repeatedly let off sexual predators. First, they pardoned Charanjit Singh Chadha for sexually harassing the Chief Khalsa Diwan school principal. Then they pardoned former Akali MLA Sucha Singh Langah for allegedly sexually exploiting a poor widow for years. Oddly, the Akal Takht forgives sexual abuse but condones supposed sacrilege being punished with death.

ADVOCACY

Ultimately, advocacy — whether it be street protests, reports, or documentaries — are all attempts to push lawmakers and community leaders to be a part of the solution. Unfortunately, the lack of leadership response to these cries reveals the extent to which the community is unbothered by the sexual abuse of Punjabi girls and women. Moreover, the absence of any meaningful action means that Sikh claims for helping the vulnerable and fighting injustice is becoming a mirage. Instead of standing against oppression, we now just watch.

It is difficult to reconcile the Sikh community’s inaction with the teachings of Guru Nanak, a person who pronounced that even talking negatively about women is wrong (SGGS, 473).

Fighting against sexual violence has demanded great effort for little progress. To date leaders have shown neither the courage nor capability to address the issue. The need is for people in power who put the feelings of those being abused above the feelings of those uncomfortable confronting the abuse. Otherwise, the stories of abuse and suffering will continue to echo.

“Today, millions of Punjab’s daughters a crying” wrote Amrita Pritam when alluding to the sexual violence during the 1947 partition. Today, many of Punjab’s daughters are still crying. Are we going to do something about it or just watch?

Balraj S. Kahlon is the Executive Producer of the film ਸੁਣੋ (Listen): The Struggles of Female South Asian Students.

