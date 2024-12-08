AirAsia’s Captain Suneel bags Allstar Hero Award 2024

Swelling with pride, Suneel’s mother Genny Kaur, reflected on his journey, stating: "Suneel comes from very humble beginnings, and I worked multiple jobs to support his dreams of flying."

Captain Suneel Singh Rekhraj wins Allstar Hero Award 2024, presented by AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

AirAsia’s Captain Suneel Singh Rekhraj was honored with the prestigious Allstar Hero Award in recognition of his outstanding team spirit and exemplary commitment to fostering collaboration and camaraderie among his crew.

The Malaysia-based pilot received the award from AirAsia’s CEO Tony Fernandes in a dazzling ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

The award is granted to only 10 employees from across AirAsia subsidiaries, which employ approximately 20,000 staff members, making Captain Suneel the sole pilot to achieve the recognition.

Swelling with pride, Suneel’s mother Genny Kaur, reflected on his journey, stating: “Suneel comes from very humble beginnings, and I worked multiple jobs to support his dreams of flying.”

Coming from a single-parent household, Captain Suneel faced financial challenges and personal struggles as a teenager with ambitious dreams but limited resources to realise them.

His devoted wife, Dr Kiran Kaur Gill, shared her admiration, saying, “I have known Suneel for many years, and his dedication and determination towards flying have always stood out to me. My mother-in-law supported her son’s aspirations and made sacrifices for his flying education, which he excelled in.”

Captain Suneel Singh Rekhraj flanked by his mum Genny Kaur (left) and wife Dr Kiran Kaur Gill

Suneel began his journey with low-cost carrier AirAsia as a Second Officer in 2016.

“The pandemic presented significant challenges, and when Suneel was placed on furlough, it was a tough time. Thankfully, he was back in the skies once the borders reopened, and he’s never looked back since,” she said.

With his award in hand, Captain Suneel expressed his emotions, stating, “Every flight is special to me. I strive to give 100% in every aspect, from maintaining a polished appearance to ensuring the safety of my team and the aircraft. Providing exceptional service to AirAsia’s passengers is a source of great pride for me. The journey has been long, but I am thankful to the airline for offering me opportunities to grow and excel as both a pilot and as a person.”

Next time you fly with AirAsia, keep an eye out for Captain Suneel!

