Sardarni Satwant Kaur Sidhu (Sito) (1945 – 2024), Kampung Pandan

SATWANT KAUR SIDHU (SITO)

Daughter of Late Mr Kartar Singh Garib & Late Mdm Dhan Kaur (Kampung Pandan)

Vill: Santpura; Dist: Ganganagar, Rajastan

1.12.1945 -7.12.2024

(79 OF AGE)

Husband: Mr Joginder Singh Brahmpura

s/o Late Mr Darshan Singh Brahmpura & Late Madam Swaran Kaur (Melaka)

Brother: Dr Samundar Singh (USA)

Children / Spouse:

Sharanjit Kaur (Nina)

Paramjit Kaur (Pamy)

Manveerjit Singh (Boy) / Eira

SSA beautiful soul (Sito).

You will be missed by all who knew and loved you.

Till we meet again.

SUKHMANI SAHIB DA PAATH

20 December 2024 (Friday), 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Langgar Sewa starts at 1:00 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Settlement Kg Pandan Dalam, Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

PAATH DA PHOG

21 December 2024 (Saturday), 9:30 am – 12:00 noon

Langgar Sewa starts at 6:00 am

Gurdwara Sahib Settlement Kg Pandan Dalam, Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

Joginder 010-502 6314 | Nina 013-601 3050

| Entry: 14 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

