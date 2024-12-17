Sardarni Inder Kaur Ghuman (1966 – 2024), Pandamaran, Port Klang

SARDARNI INDER KAUR GHUMAN

Daughter of Late Kerta Singh Ghuman

(Pandamaran, Port Klang)

Village: Pandori; District: Amritsar, Punjab

17.10.1966 – 16.12.2024

Sardarni Inder Kaur Ghuman left for heavenly abode on 16th December 2024. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband, children, granddaughter, relatives & friends.

Husband: Sardar Dalwir Singh Dhanoa

Children / Spouses:

Kuldev Singh Dhanoa / Nashvinjit Kaur Pannu

Kirpal Singh Dhanoa / Moo Pui San

Parvin Kaur Dhanoa

Grandchild: Jasreen Kaur Dhanoa

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

5.30pm, 17th December 2024 (Tuesday)

Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang

Cortège leaves from home 691, Jalan Kundur, Pandamaran, 42000 Port Klang, Selangor at 5pm

Dalwir +6010 644 9494

Kul +6016 310 6880

Pal +6010 295 6774

| Entry: 17 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

