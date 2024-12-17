Sardarni Inder Kaur Ghuman (1966 – 2024), Pandamaran, Port Klang

SARDARNI INDER KAUR GHUMAN
Daughter of Late Kerta Singh Ghuman
(Pandamaran, Port Klang)
Village: Pandori; District: Amritsar, Punjab
17.10.1966 – 16.12.2024
Sardarni Inder Kaur Ghuman left for heavenly abode on 16th December 2024. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband, children, granddaughter, relatives & friends.
Husband: Sardar Dalwir Singh Dhanoa
Children / Spouses:
Kuldev Singh Dhanoa / Nashvinjit Kaur Pannu
Kirpal Singh Dhanoa / Moo Pui San
Parvin Kaur Dhanoa
Grandchild: Jasreen Kaur Dhanoa
SASKAAR (CREMATION)
5.30pm, 17th December 2024 (Tuesday)
Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang
Cortège leaves from home 691, Jalan Kundur, Pandamaran, 42000 Port Klang, Selangor at 5pm
Dalwir +6010 644 9494
Kul +6016 310 6880
Pal +6010 295 6774
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 17 Dec 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here