Sardarni Girdial Kaur (1954 – 2024), Pandan Indah, Ampang

GIRDIAL KAUR D/O BACHAN SINGH

Pandan Indah, Ampang

15.11.1954 – 17.12.2024

Husband: Mal Singh

Children: Indarjeet Singh, Parven Kaur and Sharan Kaur

Grandchildren: Riaanjeet Singh, Herlyn Kaur, Havynn Singh and Alysha Kaur

FINAL RITES

Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

18 Dec 2024 (Wednesday)

9.30am: Visitation

11am: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, KL

Sunday, 29th Dec 2024,c10am to 12pm

Contact: Indar +6011 1195 8318 and Sharan +6010 368 6321

Forever in our hearts. Keep smiling wherever ever you are. Love from Husband, Kids and Grandchildren

| Entry: 17 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

