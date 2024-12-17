Sardarni Girdial Kaur (1954 – 2024), Pandan Indah, Ampang

GIRDIAL KAUR D/O BACHAN SINGH
Pandan Indah, Ampang
15.11.1954 – 17.12.2024
Husband: Mal Singh
Children: Indarjeet Singh, Parven Kaur and Sharan Kaur
Grandchildren: Riaanjeet Singh, Herlyn Kaur, Havynn Singh and Alysha Kaur
FINAL RITES
Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
18 Dec 2024 (Wednesday)
9.30am: Visitation
11am: Saskaar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, KL
Sunday, 29th Dec 2024,c10am to 12pm
Contact: Indar +6011 1195 8318 and Sharan +6010 368 6321
Forever in our hearts. Keep smiling wherever ever you are. Love from Husband, Kids and Grandchildren
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 17 Dec 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here