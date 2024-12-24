Sardarni Jaswant Kaur Dalip Singh (1946 – 2024), Taman Desa / Melaka

JASWANT KAUR A/P DALIP SINGH
(22.3.1946 – 24.12.2024)
Loving Wife of Late Kuldip Singh A/L Uttam Singh (Melaka)
Loving Mother and Grandmother. Passed away peacefully on 24 December 2024.
Ma and Dadi Ma
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved dearly
And will be missed beyond measure
Dearly missed by:
Son: Hargobind Singh Gill
Daughter-in-law: Jocelyn Villegas Gill
Grandsons:
Hansraj Singh Gill
Jayraj Singh Gill
Daughter: Amardeep Kaur Gill
Grandsons:
Ranveer Singh Sadeoda
Mandave Singh Sadeoda
Caregivers:
Shiela Jane Perilla
Janice Inda Esta
LAST RITES
25 Dec 2024 (Wednesday)
9am to 12.30pm: Visitation at 150, Jalan Desa Bakti, Taman Desa, 58100, KL
1.30 pm: Cremation at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, 318, Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, 56100 KL
Contact: 012 307 5008 (Gobind) or 010 407 5080 (Joyce)
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 24 Dec 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here