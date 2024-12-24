Sardarni Jaswant Kaur Dalip Singh (1946 – 2024), Taman Desa / Melaka

JASWANT KAUR A/P DALIP SINGH

(22.3.1946 – 24.12.2024)

Loving Wife of Late Kuldip Singh A/L Uttam Singh (Melaka)

Loving Mother and Grandmother. Passed away peacefully on 24 December 2024.

Ma and Dadi Ma

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved dearly

And will be missed beyond measure

Dearly missed by:

Son: Hargobind Singh Gill

Daughter-in-law: Jocelyn Villegas Gill

Grandsons:

Hansraj Singh Gill

Jayraj Singh Gill

Daughter: Amardeep Kaur Gill

Grandsons:

Ranveer Singh Sadeoda

Mandave Singh Sadeoda

Caregivers:

Shiela Jane Perilla

Janice Inda Esta

LAST RITES

25 Dec 2024 (Wednesday)

9am to 12.30pm: Visitation at 150, Jalan Desa Bakti, Taman Desa, 58100, KL

1.30 pm: Cremation at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, 318, Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, 56100 KL

Contact: 012 307 5008 (Gobind) or 010 407 5080 (Joyce)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 24 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here