First Mithi Yaad: Sdrni. Gurcharan Kaur (1926 – 2024)

SDRNI. GURCHARAN KAUR

d/o Late Sdr. Gandha Singh

Village: Chola Sahib, Amritsar

w/o Late Sdr. Amar Singh Pannu (Ipoh)

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her Children / Spouses:

Dato Dr. Mohan Singh Pannu / Datin Dr. Amrit Kaur

Dr. Manjit Kaur / Late Ir. Harbhajan Singh / Dr. Narinder Singh

Late Datuk Dr. Jasbir Singh Pannu / Datin Sarjit Kaur

Dr. Kerpal Singh Pannu / Dr. Surinder Kaur

Late Sdr. Patwinder Singh (Pat Pannu) / Sdrni. Sarjit Kaur (London)

Sdr. Gurdev Singh / Sdrni. Baliet Kaur

Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends.

We humbly invite you and your family to join us for Kirtan Darbar followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog.

Place: Gurdwara Sahib, Petaling Jaya

Date: 1st January, 2025

Time: 10.00 am — 11.30 am.

For further details, kindly contact:

Dato Dr. Mohan Singh 012 391 0402

Dr. Kerpal Singh 019 221 7587

