Singapore president visits India, marks 60 years of diplomatic ties

Official visit: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and wife welcomed by India President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi on Jan 16, 2025

By Asia Samachar | India |

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has started a four-day official visit to India as both nations celebrate 60 years of bilateral relations.

“We are on a new trajectory with India following the upgrade of our partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Tharman said.

He ephasised the enduring relationship with India, recalling its early recognition of Singapore’s independence in 1965.

The visit is the beginning of a series of meetings meant to celebrate six decades of India-Singapore relations, with President Droupadi Murmu expected to conduct a similar visit to Singapore later this year.

Some events during this visit include meetings with high-ranking Indian officials, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussions about increased cooperation in the field of semiconductors, and discussions about the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, which is approaching its fourth year.

