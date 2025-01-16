Sardar Raghbir Singh (Biri) (1959 – 2025), Penang

SARDAR RAGHBIR SINGH (BIRI)

Paath Da Phog Prayers, an open Invitation to all Sanggat & friends.

In Loving Memory of Sardar Raghbir Singh s/o Najar Singh (11 September 1959 – 14 January 2025), who was fondly called Biri.

PATH DA BHOG

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib (Durbaar on 1st Floor), Jalan Gurdwara, Penang

Saturday, 25 Jan 2025

9am to 12noon

Followed by Guru ka Langgar

A man of boundless joy, love and warmth, Biri touched the lives of everyone around him with his kind heart and infectious spirit. His presence was a blessing, and his memory will forever be cherished by family and friends.

Leaving behind Family, Relatives, and Friends

For further enquiries, please contact:

Harcharan Singh (Brother) 012 – 409 7656

Harvinderjit Singh (Son) 012 – 526 2562

Your presence and prayers are deeply appreciated.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here