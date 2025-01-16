First Mithi Yaad: Mdm Charan Kaur (Gudoh)

First Mithi Yaad
In loving Memory of
My beloved Mother, Our Nanima
MDM CHARAN KAUR
(Fondly known as Gudoh)
w/o Late Mr Sardool Singh Hans @ Kartar Singh (Singapore/Kampar)
Pls join us for
Asa Di War
Saturday, 25th January 2025
7am – 9am
Gurdwara Sahib Blackburn
127, Whitehorse Road, Blackburn, Melbourne, Australia
A life full of kindness, warmth, laughter, cheer & a wicked sense of humour.
For though we’ll always miss you
And it’s dreadful being apart.
We haven’t really lost you
You’re still here is our hearts
A Mother’s love is truly precious & irreplaceable.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 16 Jan 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here