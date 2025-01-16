First Mithi Yaad: Mdm Charan Kaur (Gudoh)

First Mithi Yaad

In loving Memory of

My beloved Mother, Our Nanima

MDM CHARAN KAUR

(Fondly known as Gudoh)

w/o Late Mr Sardool Singh Hans @ Kartar Singh (Singapore/Kampar)

Pls join us for

Asa Di War

Saturday, 25th January 2025

7am – 9am

Gurdwara Sahib Blackburn

127, Whitehorse Road, Blackburn, Melbourne, Australia

A life full of kindness, warmth, laughter, cheer & a wicked sense of humour.

For though we’ll always miss you

And it’s dreadful being apart.

We haven’t really lost you

You’re still here is our hearts

A Mother’s love is truly precious & irreplaceable.

