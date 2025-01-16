Sardar Tharsame Singh Randhawa (1963 – 2025), Petaling Tin

SARDAR THARSAME SINGH RANDHAWA

28.2.1963 – 15.1.2025

Village: Ghagarphana, Amritsar

⁠Petaling Tin, Petaling Jaya

⁠Parents: Late Sardar Bachan Singh Randhawa & Late Mata Balbir Kaur

Parents-in-Law: Late Naraja Singh & Sardarni Hardial Kaur

⁠Wife: Pramjit Kaur (Malim Nawar)

Children / Spouse:

Narvindeer Singh

Govin Singh / Harleen Kaur

Rishika Kaur

Cortège arrives at residence at Block C 04-09, Apartment Desa Perangsang, Petaling Jaya at 4pm, 16 Jan (Thurs)

LAST RITES

17 January 2025, Friday

12:00pm: Cortège leaves residence

1pm-3.30pm: Sukhmani Sahib path and last rites at Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

3:30pm: Saskaar (cremation)

He lived life with a twinkle in his eyes and left us with countless stories to remember him by.

012 200 4910 – Narvin | 012 870 1143 – Kesh | 012 363 3305 – Sunil

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here