Sardar Tharsame Singh Randhawa (1963 – 2025), Petaling Tin

SARDAR THARSAME SINGH RANDHAWA
28.2.1963 – 15.1.2025
Village: Ghagarphana, Amritsar
Petaling Tin, Petaling Jaya
Parents: Late Sardar Bachan Singh Randhawa & Late Mata Balbir Kaur
Parents-in-Law: Late Naraja Singh & Sardarni Hardial Kaur
Wife: Pramjit Kaur (Malim Nawar)
Children / Spouse:
Narvindeer Singh
Govin Singh / Harleen Kaur
Rishika Kaur
Cortège arrives at residence at Block C 04-09, Apartment Desa Perangsang, Petaling Jaya at 4pm, 16 Jan (Thurs)
LAST RITES
17 January 2025, Friday
12:00pm: Cortège leaves residence
1pm-3.30pm: Sukhmani Sahib path and last rites at Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
3:30pm: Saskaar (cremation)
He lived life with a twinkle in his eyes and left us with countless stories to remember him by.
012 200 4910 – Narvin | 012 870 1143 – Kesh | 012 363 3305 – Sunil
