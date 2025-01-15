Sikh anthropologist gets graft busting role

Prof Dr Sarjit Singh receiving the letter of appointment to the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (CCPP) from MACC chief Azam Baki. In the middle, MACC deputy commissioner Azmi Kamaruzaman – Photo: MACC

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Scholar and social activist Prof Dr Sarjit Singh has been tapped to sit on the consultation panel of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Appointed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Dr Sarjit will serve on the panel for a two-year term until Nov 30, 2026.

The anthropologist from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) received his letter of appointment along with six others at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today (Jan 15).

Dr Sarjit made history when he became the first Sikh to join UPM’s senate to serve for a three year term, effective 14 Dec 2021. He is also a member of the Malaysian Institute of Integrity.

In 2022, Dr Sarjit was appointed to the Education Ministry’s expert reference panel for history curriculum and textbooks for a four-year term.

The Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (CCPP) will be led by Yasmin Ahmad Merican, a former global consulting partner at Ernst & Young International and EY Malaysia.

The other members are Prof Emeritus Dr Asma Ismail, Prof Dr Haidar Dziyauddin, Lee Heng Cheong, Ali Hassan Mohd Hassan and Kamaruddin Mape.

The panel is appointed administratively by the Prime Minister among individuals who represent various civil societies and organisations such as academician, business community, religious figure, media expert and social activist that can assist the MACC towards its objective of inculcating hatred against corruption among the society at large.

Among others, they advise the commission in enhancing the effectiveness of inspection and consulting activities as well as enhance the effectiveness of public education activities towards increasing the awareness on corruption and support on anti-corruption efforts.

RELATED STORY:

Antropologist Dr Sarjit Singh Gill first Sikh in UPM Senate (Asia Samachar, 18 Jan 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here