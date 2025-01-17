Ludhiana tops traffic violations in Punjab

Ludhiana police undertake security operation checks and searches during Republic Day celebrations on Jan 26, 2025 – Photo: Ludhiana Police Commissioner Facebook

Riding without a helmet, wrong parking and wrong side driving were among the most common traffic violations in Ludhiana, the most populous city in the Indian state of Punjab.

The Ludhiana Commissionerate Police issued 143,774 offenders of traffic rules for 170,993 offences in 2024, with fines coming up Rs 9.05 crore, reports Tribune News Service.

Close to 2,500 challans were also issued for drunken driving and a fine of Rs 60.05 lakh was imposed on them, the report added.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal told The Tribune that they had been undertaking a sustained drive against traffic violators besides spreading awareness about the traffic rules with an aim to make the roads safer.

