Sardar Gian Singh (1942 – 2025), Raub, Pahang

SARDAR GIAN SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR LETCHMAN SINGH & LATE MATA PERSIN KAUR

Raub, Pahang

18.11.1942 – 16.1.2025

Passed away peacefully on Jan 16, 2025, leaving behind:

Beloved wife: Mdm Harbhajan Kaur d/o Late Sardar Nand Singh &Late Mata Swaran Kaur of Kampar, Perak

Children & Spouses:

Dalvinder Kaur and Vengadeswaran Sethu

Jagdeep Kaur and Jesvinderjit Singh

Late Phubinder Singh

Arvinderjeet Kaur and Late Sunil Kumar

Grandchildren:

Saivinash Agarwal and Prisha Agarwal

Jesreen Kaur Jassal, Jesmitha Kaur Jassal and Jesveena Kaur Jassal

Keshav Thevar

Special Thanks to Care Giver: Sudiarti

FINAL JOURNEY & CREMATION

17 January 2025 (Friday)

10am onwards: Visitation at residence No 87, Sempalit, 27600, Raub, Pahang

12:00pm: Sukhmani Sahib prayers at residence

2.30pm: Cortege leaves for Sikh Cremation Ground, Jalan Lipis, Raub, Pahang

Dalvinder 012 203 6904

Jagdeep 0111 670 7878

Entry: 16 Jan 2025

