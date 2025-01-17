Sardar Gian Singh (1942 – 2025), Raub, Pahang

SARDAR GIAN SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR LETCHMAN SINGH & LATE MATA PERSIN KAUR
Raub, Pahang
18.11.1942 – 16.1.2025
Passed away peacefully on Jan 16, 2025, leaving behind:
Beloved wife: Mdm Harbhajan Kaur d/o Late Sardar Nand Singh &Late Mata Swaran Kaur of Kampar, Perak
Children & Spouses:
Dalvinder Kaur and Vengadeswaran Sethu
Jagdeep Kaur and Jesvinderjit Singh
Late Phubinder Singh
Arvinderjeet Kaur and Late Sunil Kumar
Grandchildren:
Saivinash Agarwal and Prisha Agarwal
Jesreen Kaur Jassal, Jesmitha Kaur Jassal and Jesveena Kaur Jassal
Keshav Thevar
Special Thanks to Care Giver: Sudiarti
FINAL JOURNEY & CREMATION
17 January 2025 (Friday)
10am onwards: Visitation at residence No 87, Sempalit, 27600, Raub, Pahang
12:00pm: Sukhmani Sahib prayers at residence
2.30pm: Cortege leaves for Sikh Cremation Ground, Jalan Lipis, Raub, Pahang
Dalvinder 012 203 6904
Jagdeep 0111 670 7878
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 16 Jan 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here