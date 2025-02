Mithi Yaad: Perdeep Singh Olikh (1982 – 2024)

Those who live in our memories never truly die.

Mithi Yaad

PERDEEP SINGH OLIKH

S/O LATE SDR TERLOCHAN SINGH

H/O MDM. BALVINDER KAUR SHERGILL

F/O TANISHA KAUR OLIKH, GURVEENA KAUR OLIKH

4.6.1982 – 21.3.2024

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng, Perak

2nd March 2025 (Sunday)

10 am – 12 noon

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

LANGGAR SEWA

1st March 2025, Sat (2pm – 4pm)

2nd March 2025, Sun (5am)

CONTACT NUMBERS:

016 – 443 1254

016 – 534 0330

| Entry: 22 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

