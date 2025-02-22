Sikh student shines as valedictorian

Meharvan Singh delivers address at the graduation day of Sunway University on Feb 19, 2025 – Photo: Sunway University

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Meharvan Singh is active at campus and off-campus. On Wednesday (Feb 19), he was selected to give a valedictory address at the graduation day of Sunway University, a Malaysian private university based in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Meharvan took home a 1st Class Honours in his accounting and finance degree. He is currently an associate at PwC Malaysia. Well done!

