Across the world, aggressive nationalism is on the rise

One of nationalism’s most dangerous aspects is its ability to manufacture divisions where none previously existed. Whether through anti-immigrant sentiment in the West, religious majoritarianism in South Asia, or aggressive territorial claims in Eastern Europe, nationalism thrives on creating enemies...Yet, nationalism persists because it offers a seductive narrative: the idea of a unified people reclaiming past glory. - GURNAM SINGH

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

From Donald Trump’s “America First” policy to Narendra Modi’s Hindutva ideological project, from Vladimir Putin’s expansionist rhetoric to the ultra-nationalist ideologies of Viktor Orbán in Hungary and Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, nationalism is reshaping global politics. The world continues to be shaped by nationalist forces, whether these are manifest between or within nation states, but what exactly does nationalism offer for ordinary people who struggle to make a living? Does it promise freedom and self-determination, or does it foster division, conflict, and oppression?

The Historical Burden of Nationalism

The history of nationalism is largely one of violence. Just in the 20th Century alone, over 100 million people have died in various wars and conflicts almost entirely fought in the name of nationalism.

Nationalism has often served as a tool for suppressing dissent, marginalising minorities, and justifying war. As Gellner (1983) argues, nationalism is not an inherent human trait but a construct that has gained prominence in modernity. Benedict Anderson (1983) describes nations as “imagined communities,” highlighting that these identities are not natural formations but artificial constructs, often shaped by exclusion and hostility toward the “other.” The creation and sustenance of these nationalist sentiments have led to some of history’s most devastating conflicts, from World War II to contemporary civil wars, territorial disputes and in the present moment, the carnage that has been taking place in Ukraine and Gaza.

Nationalism and the Division of the Earth

Nationalism is arguably one of the most powerful political forces in human history, shaping both the human imagination and the geopolitical landscape. The division of the Earth’s landmass into nation-states is a testament to its pervasive influence. Some of these nations, like Russia, the United States, India, and China, cover vast territories, while others, such as Malta, Singapore, and Luxembourg, are no larger than a single city. Despite the diversity of human cultures and identities, national identity often becomes a rigid political construct that dictates global, regional, and local politics (Smith, 1991).

However, though commonly associated with geography, Ernest Gellner (1983) argues that nations and nationalism should primarily be understood as a sentiment. This sentiment can provoke deep anger when one perceives their ‘nation’ has been violated, or pride when it is celebrated. However, as Gellner notes, nation-states are not static; they emerge and dissolve over time. Most of the world’s nations have been created in the past century, and the birth and death of nation-states continue today (Hobsbawm, 1990).

Nationalism: A Source of Pride or a Threat to Stability?

Nations, as Benedict Anderson (1983) suggests, are built on powerful, man-made utopian myths. They emerge from human imagination but profoundly influence people’s convictions, loyalties, and solidarities. National achievements, such as victories in sports or scientific advancements, can be sources of great pride and euphoria. However, this same fervour for national pride can easily transform into hostility toward those perceived as outsiders and, as in some cases communal violence. The persecution of minorities and refugees throughout history exemplifies this dark side of nationalism (Brubaker, 1996).

Nationalist leaders often claim to act in the interests of their people, but they frequently sideline genuine struggles such as economic inequality, healthcare, education, and human rights. North Korea serves as an extreme example: a state governed by ultra-nationalist dictatorship for decades. The regime’s obsessive focus on national pride and military power has left its people in extreme poverty and isolation. Similarly, Modi’s brand of nationalism in India has marginalised religious minorities, curtailed press freedoms, and eroded democratic norms. In Russia, Putin’s nationalism has led to the invasion of Ukraine, suppression of political opposition, and control over independent media. Orbán’s nationalism in Hungary thrives on xenophobia and anti-EU rhetoric, weakening democratic institutions (Snyder, 2018).

Nationalism and Human Needs

Even in cases where nationalist movements seek independence from oppressive states, their claims often fail to address the real concerns of ordinary people. For example, Khalistani nationalism that advocates for an independent Sikh state, has little resonance among most Punjabis, who are more concerned with access to clean water, fair agricultural policies, quality education, and healthcare (Singh and Shani, G, 2021).

Similarly, nationalist expansionist policies in Israel, justified in the name of security and historical claims, have led to the violent displacement of Palestinians, deepening a cycle of oppression and resistance (Papé, 2007). The current war being executed by the Israelis in Gazza has resulted in terrible suffering. According to the BBC, Gaza has suffered vast destruction with a colossal humanitarian impact with more than 46,000 Palestinians being killed during Israel’s military action.

Nationalism as a Tool of Division

One of nationalism’s most dangerous aspects is its ability to manufacture divisions where none previously existed. Whether through anti-immigrant sentiment in the West, religious majoritarianism in South Asia, or aggressive territorial claims in Eastern Europe, nationalism thrives on creating enemies. This manufactured division fuels social unrest, xenophobia, and violence, often diverting attention from real systemic issues like economic inequality and climate change (Snyder, 2018).

Yet, nationalism persists because it offers a seductive narrative: the idea of a unified people reclaiming past glory. It appeals to emotion rather than reason, to nostalgia rather than progress.

However, history demonstrates that nationalism, often, leads not to freedom but to destruction. It prioritizes the myth of the nation over the well-being of its people, trapping societies in cycles of resentment and repression.

Moving Beyond Nationalist Fantasies

If we are to build a more just and equitable world, we must move beyond nationalist fantasies and focus on real issues; economic justice, human rights, climate change, and social welfare. The question we must ask is not how we can strengthen our imagined communities but how we can uplift humanity as a whole.

References

Anderson, B. (1983). Imagined Communities: Reflections on the Origin and Spread of Nationalism. Verso.

Brubaker, R. (1996). Nationalism Reframed: Nationhood and the National Question in the New Europe. Cambridge University Press.

Gellner, E. (1983). Nations and Nationalism. Blackwell.

Hobsbawm, E. J. (1990). Nations and Nationalism Since 1780: Programme, Myth, Reality. Cambridge University Press.

Pappé, I. (2007). The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. Oneworld.

Singh, G. and Shani, G (2021). Sikh Nationalism: From a Dominant Minority to an Ethno-Religious Diaspora. Cambridge University Press

Smith, A. D. (1991). National Identity. University of Nevada Press.

Snyder, T. (2018). The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America. Tim Duggan Books.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

RELATED STORY:

Beyond Man Made Borders: Embracing the Spirit of Panjab (Asia Samachar, 7 Dec 2024)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here