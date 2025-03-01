Smethwick Gurdwara president’s message to needy as he says ‘come if you’re struggling’ – Report

"If you’re struggling in the current economic climate you can come to the gurdwara, you can come and bring your children to partake in langar. The gurdwara is open to anyone and everyone, doesn’t matter what faith you’re from or what background you’re from."

Smethwick Gurdwara in February 2025 – Photo: Gurdwara videograb

A member of the Sikh community is inviting anyone who is struggling amid the cost of living crisis to join them for a meal at one of the oldest gurdwara in the UK.

Kuldeep Singh Deol, president at Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, has asked anyone who is struggling in the current economic climate to join them for langar.

Guru Nanak Gurdwara (GNG) is located on the High Street in Smethwick and it is one of the first and largest gurdwaras in the UK.

It has a langar hall (free kitchen) for the community, same as thousands of gurdwaras up and down the country.

The gurdwara is open to everyone and people struggling can come and have a hot meal there. Kuldeep Singh Deol, speaking to Birmingham Live said: “If you’re struggling in the current economic climate you can come to the gurdwara, you can come and bring your children to partake in langar.

“The gurdwara is open to anyone and everyone, doesn’t matter what faith you’re from or what background you’re from. If you’re a practicing Sikh or not, a practicing faith or not, the kitchen is open to everyone.”

