These Sikh boys and girls will never be the same

More than two dozen Sikh students from Ipoh, Sungai Siput, Tapah and Malim Nawar took part in Personal Branding For Beginners workshop organised by EKTA YDLL in Ipoh on Feb 22, 2025.

Twenty-six Sikh students got invaluable insights into how they can present themselves better to the world to get ahead in whatever endeavour they are pursuing.

The students from Ipoh, Sungai Siput, Tapah and Malim Nawar took part in the Personal Branding For Beginners workshop in Ipoh on Feb 22, 2025.

This is the signature programme designed and championed by EKTA Club Kuala Lumpur & Selangor, with Asia Samachar as the media partner.

Since 2018, EKTA’s youth development and life-long learning wing (YDLL) has been offered the workshop to many youth in the Klang Valley. This was the first time they ventured out of the Klang Valley. Here, they teamed up with a remarkable NGO, SikhMai – Single Sikh Mothers.

EKTA YDLL is a team of 10 enthusiastic facilitators with a strong passion of helping Punjabi-Sikh youth maximise their potential – their strengths, their values, their talents – as they create an impactful Personal Brand Profile.

SikhMai successfully reached out to 26 Sikh youth, largely due to the hardwork of Amarjid Kaur (Head of the Education Portfolio, SikhMai) and her team.

Many of these youth were forced to mature beyond their age, due to their difficult circumstances, especially the loss of their fathers.

This is openly expressed by Harvin: “A person once said, “life is like a game, you always can retry if you lose but you must win if you want to move on”. That’s how my life is. I must strive to find success in order to live in this world. I am the son of a single mother with a special needs sister. My mum takes education very seriously because education is the most important aspect of our lives and like a game, I must win to move on in my life.”

Amrelddeep, another participant, recognizes the integral role of her mother: “My mother was always a source of inspiration for me. My father died when I was 14 years old. This made my mother a single mother and the sole breadwinner of our small family. My mother struggled with multiple jobs to raise me and my siblings. In return, my mother always advised me that ‘education is extremely important in every soul’s life’. Since then, my mother’s words have been the driving force in my life.”

“It was truly heartwarming to welcome these young ones to our workshop. No matter at what levels they come to us, we always try our best to ensure that at the end, they leave with some useful takeaways,” EKTA YDLL chair Dr Saran Kaur Gill, a former deputy vice chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, told Asia Samacha.

“We had a student, Rajveer, who came all the way from Sungai Petani by Grab. He was determined to attend the workshop. He was a delight to have as he had a positive attitude of wanting to learn and to work hard,” she added.

In the evaluation questionnaire, Rajveer had this to say: “The workshop was an absolute game-changer for me! It not only provided valuable insights but also instilled a deep sense of responsibility in my life The way it delivers its message is spot-on, clear, impactful and inspiring. Honestly, I wouldn’t change a thing!”

