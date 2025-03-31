Home Sweet Loan: An office worker’s dream for hot water shower and space of her own

Yunita Siregar in Home Sweet Loan

Home Sweet Loan, an Indonesia film released last year, captures the complexities of Jakarta’s middle-class workers and the struggles of a young lady who yearns for a home. The movie brings into sharp focus the hardship faced by an office worker, compounded by curve balls thrown by family members.

The story revolves around Kaluna Darmawan (Yunita Siregar), the youngest sibling who is not married. Unable to move out of her parents’ crowded home that often left her feeling disturbed and uncomfortable, she marshalls head on to achieve her dream of buying her own home.

The families of her married elder brother and sister live together in the family house. Kaluna ends up having to sacrifice space and money to keep the household running.

She’s hard working, she’s diligent, and she’s frugal in her life. Unlike the spendthrift sister-in-law and a brother who’s rather cavalier with life.

Yunita delivers a standout performance as Kaluna. Her subtle facial expressions depict what it means to be a middle-class worker. For example, in scenes where she silently walks home after work, the weight of her struggles is palpable without the need for dialogue, captures one review of the movie.

She has a simple dream: hot water shower and space of her own. But it comes with a price.

Film director Sabrina Rochelle Kalangie presents Jakarta in its rawest form: the traffic, the packed commuter trains and the cramped living spaces, according to the review in the Asian Movie Pulse.

If you love real-life stuff, you will love this movie.

