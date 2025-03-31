Kerpil Kaur @ Karam Kaur d/o Sohan Singh

(1937 – 2025)

Aged 87

With a heavy heart and deep regret, we the family of Mata Kerpil Kaur @ Karam Kaur d/o Sohan Singh Village Riar, Batala and wife of Late Piara Singh (Postal) announce her passing on 30 March 2025. We are so blessed to have a mother who exhibited such love, strength, resilience and compassion. We are what you made us today.

Our Mother, Our Pride, Our Queen.

She leaves behind;

Children / Spouses:

Asha Roop Kaur Dhillon / Manmohan Singh Dhillon

Terlochan Singh / Kate Sandhu

Anitaroop Kaur / Narinder Pall Singh Kanda

Manindeerjeet Kaur /Jasbant Singh Dhillon

Wajinder Singh / Gurvinder Kaur Sandhu

Charanjeet Kaur / Jagjit Singh Gill (George)

Sharan Dew Singh Sandhu

Grandchildren:

Ramveer Singh, Jaskeerat Singh, Jai Singh, Jaisimret Kaur, Sehejkeerat Kaur, Reena Roop Kaur, Tej Singh, Ravjeet Singh, Dyaaveer Singh, Jag Jiwan Singh, Karanveer Singh, Veer Singh, Susheel Kaur

Siblings & Spouses:

Jit Kaur / Late Dalip Singh

Gian Kaur / Late Joga Singh

Charan Kaur / Jaswant Singh

Late Sardool Singh

Sovindar Kaur / Late Arjan Singh

Cortege leaves 67, Jalan Setiajasa, Bukit Damansara on Tuesday, 1 April 2025 at 1:15PM

Wake will be held on Tuesday, 1 April 2025 at 1:45PM – 2:30PM and Saskaar thereafter at

Shamshan Bhoomi crematorium at Shanshaam Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Anthim Ardaas will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul from 5 – 7pm on Saturday, 5 April 2025

The family requests no wreaths please

Wajinder +6019-217 5432 | Sharandew +6017-415 7709 | Terlochan +6019-384 6326

Entry: 31 March 2025

