Jasvan Singh (1929 – 2025), Pasir Panjang

Jasvan Singh s/o Sham Singh

28.8.1929 – 30.3.2025

Pasir Panjang | Village: Gharuan; District: Ropar

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jasvan Singh, who left us peacefully on 30 March 2025 at 9:29 PM.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Mata Kirpal Kaur, and children:

Gurcharan Singh / Jaspal Kaur

Harjit Kaur

Ranveer Singh / Sarjit Kaur

Manjit Kaur / Terlok Singh

Kuldip Singh / Parminder Kaur

Balbir Singh / Harjinder Kaur

Dharam Updesh Kaur / Pretham Singh

Pritam Kaur / Parminder Singh

Also cherishing his memory are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

LAST RITES

Monday, 31 March 2025

The wake will be held on 31 March 2025 at our residence at 28, Lorong Singh, Batu 16 1/2, Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson

2:00pm: Sri Sukhmani Sahib prayers will commence

4:00pm: The cortège depart for the cremation at Sua Betong Crematorium, Port Dickson.

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 19 April 2025

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

9:30am: Kirtan & Katha followed by Sehaj Path Da Bhog

11:30am: Antim Ardaas and Guru Ka Langgar

We humbly seek your prayers and presence as we gather in Chardi Kala in Antim Ardaas of Jasvan Singh. Please treat this as a personal invitation to join us in Ardaas and Seva, seeking Waheguru’s blessings for his soul’s journey.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 31 March 2025 | Source: Family

