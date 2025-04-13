Vaisakhi 1469 has gotten erased from Sikh psyche as birthdate of Guru Nanak

By Karminder Singh Dhillon | The Sikh Bulletin |

The 1st of Baisakh Nanakshahi Sammat 557, which coincides with 14th of April 2025 marks two pivotal events of Sikhi – Vaisakhi of 1469 and of 1699. Vaisakhi 2025 is thus the 556th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth in 1469; and the 326th anniversary of the celebration in 1699, of the culmination of a 230-year journey. Vaisakhi 1699 was the celebration of spiritual completeness.

The journey of spiritual completeness began with Guru Nanak in 1469, and was contributed to by nine successive Gurus. This journey, which was celebrated in 1699, culminated in 1708 with the installation of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib representing the Shabd as our Guru and guide towards spiritual enlightenment. Spiritual completeness is defined within the Shabd as being linked completely with the messages of the complete Guru within; and being linked completely with humanity without.

The highlight of Vaisakhi 1469 was the advent of Guru Nanak.

The highlight of Vaisakhi 1699 was the celebration of being linked within and without. Guru Gobind Singh called out 5 Sikhs that he had selected based on their links with Guru Nanak’s Sikhi. He made sure they were each from different regions and different castes. He united them in the one-ness of humanity, erased their differences in caste and origin, gave them one identity as Khalsa through the initiation of the khande di pahul. When it was all over, he had united them with him and him with them.

The Sikh world is, lamentably, removed from the essence of both events. Vaisakhi 1469 has gotten erased from the Sikh psyche as the birthdate of Guru Nanak. And Vesakhi 1699 has become mired in unbelievable tales of the Guru beheading his own Sikhs before brining them back to life. This irony notwithstanding, the Sikh Bulletin wishes the Sikh world in general, and our readers in particular Happy Vaisakhi.

Sikh thinker, writer and parcharak Karminder Singh Dhillon, PhD (Boston), is a retired Malaysian civil servant. He is the joint-editor of The Sikh Bulletin and author of The Hijacking of Sikhi. This article appeared in the The Sikh Bulletin – 2025 Issue 2 (April – June 2025). Click here to retrieve archived copies of the bulletin. The author can be contacted at dhillon99@gmail.com.

