Amar Singh Randhawa (1938 – 2025), Kelab Aman

SARDAR AMAR SINGH RANDHAWA

21.8.1938 – 9.4.2025

With profound grief and sadness, we mourn the loss of Sardar Amar Singh Randhawa s/o Haranam Singh Randhawa

Beloved husband to the late Charan Kaur d/o Pritam Singh

Leaving behind:

Son: Sukhdave Singh

Daughter: Baljit Kaur

Sister, brother, nephews, nieces and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

Sunday, 20 April 2025

5pm to 7pm, followed by Guru ka Langgar

Baljit Kaur 019 230 5908

Gurmit Deo 016 245 3452

Dato Wira Dr Jagdev Deo 012 219 7299

Dato Amarjit Deo 012 207 6788

Gurdial Deo 017 931 0231

SARDAR AMAR SINGH, LION OF CLUB AMAN

Born in 1938, Sardar Amar Singh, who began his career at Wearne Brothers, played key roles in various charitable and sports events, including Kelab Aman and MSSSC. He served as treasurer and secretary for both the Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia and MSSSC.

A long-time figure in Malaysian hockey, he was involved in the run-up tothe 1975 World Cup. He narrowly lost the Malaysian Hockey Federation secretary election by a single vote, and even that by the casting vote awarded by the MHF president Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

As a founder member of Kelab Aman, he earned respect in club circles, with one former club president calling him the “Lion of the Club.”

In 1988, during the Commonwealth Games, Amar Singh managed the cricket grounds, known as the best oval in the country. His successful management led to an invitation to the next games in Manchester. He also played a significant role during the first SUKOM games and hosted visits from notable figures, including the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Prince Edward.

Amar Singh’s legacy lives on in the history of SUKOM KL 98, where Kelab Aman was a key venue. His contributions will be long remembered.

