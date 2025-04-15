Dr. Dharamjit Singh Bains (1967 – 2025)

ਨਾ ਕੋ ਆਵੈ ਨਾ ਕੋ ਜਾਵੈ ॥ ਸਭਿ ਖੇਲ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਕਰਾਵੈ ॥
No one truly comes and no one truly goes; the entire play is orchestrated by the Lord.
(SGGS, Ang 788)
DR. DHARAMJIT SINGH BAINS
14th May 1967 – 14th April 2025
Leaving behind:
Wife: Jaspal Kaur Gahir
Children: Malveen Kaur Bains & Amendev Singh Bains
With deepest sorrow and heavy hearts, we bid farewell to a man whose life was the very definition of love, strength, and selflessness. A devoted father, a loving husband, a caring brother, and a true friend — he touched every heart with the songs he sang encountered with kindness, wisdom, and quiet strength.
His life was a blessing, his memory a treasure. Though he has left us for his heavenly abode, his love and guidance will forever remain in our hearts.
Gone from our sight, but never from our lives. Until we meet again.
LAST RITES
16th April 2025, Wednesday
Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
9am: Cortege leaves residence
9.30 – 11.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Paath
11.35: Ardas
12.00pm: Saskaar (cremation)
Amandev +60 11-1638 2414
Darshan +60 16-607 7417
| Entry: 15 April 2025 | Source: Family
