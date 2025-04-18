Digital minister at Pulapol; Vaisakhi at Pontian, Niketan, Darbar SGGS and Subang seminar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

PULAPOL: Malaysian Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo to join Police Day Programme at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, KL, on Saturday (19.4.25). The gurdwara, located in the heart of the Malaysian police training institute, will be holding a three-day programme, starting tomorrow (April 18) to celebrate #Vaisakhi2025. Click Asia Samachar Facebook or Instagram for more details.

PONTIAN: Sikhs in Pontian, a town in the Malaysian state of Johor, are launching something special on Sunday (April 20, 2025), when they come together to celebrate Vaisakhi. Stay tuned, Asia Samachar will bring you the update. Click Asia Samachar Facebook or Instagram for more details.

NIKETAN: Niketan Malaysia is organising a programme from 4pm onwards tomorrow (April 19, Saturday) to greet the Nagar Kirtan and Sanggat at 9pm. See programme. Participants have been requested to dress in blue or kesari.

DARBAR SGGS: The Vaiskahi celebration continues with Nagar Kirtan in Petaling Jaya on 19 April 2025, Saturday, organised by the Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Malaysia. Click Asia Samachar Facebook or Instagram for more details.

SUBANG: Sikhi exponent and author Dr Karminder Singh Dhillon will conduct a series of eight seminars, on Sundays, beginning April 27 (5PM TO 7PM) at Gurdwara Sahib Subang (seminar room). It is free, with Guru ka Langgar made available the end. It is entitled ‘Understanding Gurbani by Yourself for Yourself – Season 2’. The first season can be viewed here. Those interested to join the seminar can register sending their names and telephone numbers via Whatsapp to Pritam Singh (016-216-2474) and Kiranjeet Kaur (012-668-4505). Click here for more details.

