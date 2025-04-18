New Singapore podcast SKA Awaaz gains traction

SKA Awaaz team: Jaswinder and Yusuf (seated, L-R) with Harpreet, Simran and Ujala (standing, L-R)

A Sikh podcast is gaining traction among listeners in Singapore. Launched in January, SKA Awaaz aims to bring stories from both within and outside the local Sikh community to a wider audience.

The podcast team, led by Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) media committee chairperson Harpreet Kaur Grewal, is crystal clear about the direction. They have placed storytelling at the heart and community at its core.

Rooted in the Punjabi word “Awaaz”, meaning voice, the podcast is run entirely on a volunteer basis.

Harpreet and her dedicated team members – Simran Kaur, Simmranjeet Kaur, Ujala Dadlani, Baldev Singh, Harhee Puri and Muhammad Yusuf — have committed countless hours outside of their day jobs to bring this initiative to fruition.

From technical resources, designing the logo and producing the teaser to composing the jingle, editing episodes, engaging influencers and creating reels for social media, every detail is the result of this team’s tireless efforts.

The team members’ collaborative energy and shared purpose have been instrumental in shaping the podcast’s tone and direction, building it into a platform where voices are not only heard but also celebrated.

SKA Awaaz has also received enthusiastic backing of SKA’s newly elected management committee (MC).

“It brings together voices from all walks of life, reflecting a shared spirit of resilience, creativity, and cultural pride,” said SKA President Jasvinder Singh Gill (Tony).

Speaking to Asia Samachar, Harpreet said the support has provided the team with the confidence needed to sustain and grow the platform.

“With their backing, SKA Awaaz has grown into a space that fosters inclusion and belonging,” she told Asia Samachar.

Harpreet also credits her long-time mentor and former SKA president Hernaikh Singh for encouraging her to pursue the project.

“He believed in the idea from the start,” she shares. “That kind of belief matters when building something new for the community.”

Importantly, SKA Awaaz represents not just SKA’s members but the broader Singapore Punjabi community.

As Harpreet reflect: “We are moving towards inclusivity, and we are a very small community in Singapore, which has always been marvelled at being able to punch above its weight. This is an extension of that effort.”

At its core, SKA Awaaz seeks to inspire the next generation.

“We want to show our youth—and encourage them to explore—the many different skillsets and diverse paths that can lead to success,” says Harpreet. “It is not just about traditionally inspiring stories—we also want to feature diversity and individuals who have dedicated their lives to promoting our culture and language.”

So far, the podcast has aired several compelling episodes:

Looking ahead, the team is determined to expand the scope of SKA Awaaz.

SKA Vice-President Baldev Singh adds, “We have a lot more to do in terms of keeping our youth connected to our culture, language and identity. No doubt, our audience is not limited to the youth, and we are extremely thankful to all those who have been listening and supporting us. However, the progress of a community lies in the direction of where our youth will head. In this respect, this podcast is a humble effort by SKA.”

Asia Samachar has come on board as a supporting media partner for SKA Awaaz, reinforcing the podcast’s mission and reach.

To support future episodes through sponsorship or collaboration, please contact admin@singaporekhalsa.org.sg. Every contribution goes a long way in sustaining this community-driven initiative.

