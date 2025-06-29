Balbir Singh @ Niko (1976 – 2025), Petaling Tin / PJ

Balbir Singh @ Niko s/o Late Jaswant Singh
24.3.1976 – 22.6.2025
Petaling Tin / PJ
Village: Bujianwali
Wife: Amandeep Kaur
Children: Rahuldip Singh, Gurroshan Singh, Rahideep Kaur
PATH DA BHOG
6th July 2025, Sunday, 10am-12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin
Contact: Rahul (Son) 012 – 959 5958
Entry: 22 June 2025; Updated: 29 June 2025
